IPAC, Atiku group insist on power rotation in Rivers

…adopt Fubara, PDP Guber candidate

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, and an Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Support Group in Rivers State have adopted the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sir Siminialaye Fubara, as its candidate, urging electorates in the state to vote for the candidate during the Saturday’s polls in the state in the interest fairness.

IPAC, which disclosed this in a 14-point community, after its meeting in Port Harcourt yesterday, noted that the development was for the sake of power rotation in the oil-rich state and equity, noting that the decision was not borne out of politics.

The communique was jointly signed by Atata Kenneth, Dagogo Whyte Kendrick Azeez Christian, Nwigbarato Dumbari, Leader S. Sampson, Amb. Desmond Akawor, Chukwunenye N. Kocha, Richard Harry Benibo, Patrick Dike John Woke, Omangima Harry and Nwanze Ogbogu Michael, chairmen of the political parties in the state’s IPAC.

IPAC commended the people of the state for standing for a Southern president in line with the principle of power rotation during the presidential election, adding that the voting pattern gave support to fairness, equity and balance in the leadership system of the nation.

The Communique read: “We thank the citizens of the state for their steadfastness. We applaud the citizens of the State for their courage. We are grateful for the commitment to their convictions as displayed in the polls.

“River’s citizens have proven without doubt that Rivers state remains the ‘Rivers of Tranquility’, the ‘Rivers of Serenity’, and the ‘Rivers of Sanguinity’. Their actions make us proud to be citizens of the state.”

The communique noted that the work for equity and fairness is not complete if the power does not move to the riverine Rivers South-East Senatorial district, an area that has not produced a governor in the state.

It urged the people of the state to come out en masse to vote for Fubara, adding that it is an opportunity to give fair play to the polity of the state.

It read: “It must be emphasized that through the history of this great and outstanding State, the Rivers West district has produced the Governor once in Sir. (Dr.) Peter Odili. The Rivers East District has produced the Governor twice (Sir. Rotimi Amaechi, and Barr. Nyesom Wike CON, GSSRS), while the district of Rivers South East has never had this opportunity. This inequitable unfairness is not justifiable and creates a negative imbalance in our sociopolitical space.

“The opportunity presents itself on the 11th of March 2023 to institute a sustainable narrative of Fairness, Balance and Equity, by inclining towards a region of the state that has never in the state’s history, produced an individual for the top office of the state. This region is the South East Senatorial District. Fortuitously, a candidate of Riverine stock from the South East Senatorial district in the person of Sir. Siminialayi Fubara KSC, is in the race.

“A Rivers citizen from the Riverine area, and from the Rivers South-East district – who has their developmental roots in the state, and one who is fundamentally connected to their people in the Riverine area of the South East Senatorial district is what is Fair, Equitable and Just at this juncture of our state’s history, because it ensures a much-needed Balance in the political and social structure of our dear state. Supporting the candidacy of Sir. Siminialayi Fubara KSC for Governor of our dear State resonates with the values of Equity, Fairness, Justice and Balance.”

Similarly, the Rivers chapter of the Atiku National Mandate Group (ANMG) on Wednesday backed the candidacy of Fubara despite pressures to work against the PDP in the governorship polls in the state.

The Secretary ANMG, Jude Lawrence, who led other grassroots leaders of the group to endorse Fubara said they would deploy their unit structures to ensure Fubara’s victory.

Lawrence said: “We have five campaigners each in a unit. We have ward and state executive committees. We have agreed to throw our weight behind Sim Fubara for the governorship of Rivers. The governor has promised to reintegrate us into the party system.

“We will redirect the minds of our supporters to vote for Sim Fubara. We will be all out on the field to ensure victory for Fubara. Politics is about interests. As we have decided to support Fubara, we are sure he will be victorious. Our PDP candidate will succeed and we will succeed with him.

“We have all left Egypt and we are on the coast of Israel. The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has done so much for the state. This is the first time a governor is inaugurating and commissioning projects at the eve of his departure. He deserves our support.”