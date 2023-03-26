Introducing Kida Rapz, upcoming music sensation

By Ayo Onikoyi

Obatarhe Michael Emaniru known musically as Kida Rapz has grown in leaps and bounds, having unleashed his distinctive style of music on the musical landscape. That he is enjoying massive attention is no fluke as he has proven his mettle time and time again.

Kida Rapz promises his fans to expect nothing but good music from him. And according to him, good music is not only music that gets you dancing but also one that reaches down below into the soul to steer a positive and spread it across the world.

The up-rising sensation, brand and talented artist is a real young phenomenon whose previous body of works in singles such as “Days”, “Dance”, and most recently “Tonight” just to mention a few are pretty capable of speaking for themselves when it comes to talking about real super music.

Born Obatarhe Michael Emaniru, Kida Rapz most certainly is one to keep an open eye out for.