Interim Government: ‘Avoid treason’ SDP’s Adewole warns politicians 

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2023 elections, has warned politicians against calls for says the call for an interim government is an act of “treason.”

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Wednesday, had raised the alarm over alleged plot to install an interim government to stop Asiwaju Bola Tinubu from being inaugurated as president.

The public relations officer of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, said the plot includes violent protests to achieve the declaration of a state of emergency and securing court injunctions against the inauguration.

Reacting on Thursday, Adebayo said the call for an interim government is synonymous with joining a terrorist group.

He stated, “Peaceful protest over elections is legitimate, even if unpleasant. Nigerians, especially youths, must avoid treason in promoting any so-called “interim government”, a high crime, on the same scale as joining Boko Haram, ISWAP, or any terror group. All gains will be lost.”

Against the backdrop of an alleged plot by some key political players in the country to install an interim government, a lawyer and scholar on violent extremism, Bulama Bukarti, has described the move as criminal, unconstitutional, and punishable by death.

Bukarti stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

He said, “This move is undemocratic, it’s illegal, and it’s unconstitutional. Section 1 of our constitution is very clear that no part of Nigeria can be ruled other than by constitutional means;

“… and the only means recognised by the constitution is for people to win an election and to be duly inaugurated by the authorities stipulated by the law.

“And therefore, it’s unconstitutional, it’s also criminal because what these people are planning is potentially what is called treason under our criminal laws and it’s punishable by death it carries the death penalty, which shows that it’s one of the most heinous crimes in Nigeria.”