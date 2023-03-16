INEC: Nigeria’s institutions act irresponsibly with impunity… Sad!

By Olu Fasan

EVERY nation fails or succeeds on the quality of its institutions. But every institution is as strong as the quality of its personnel, their competence and professionalism, their values and norms. Unfortunately, Nigeria is a country where state institutions utterly malfunction, bereft of any sense of responsibility, and where public officials have perverse norms and values, lacking a sense of purpose to serve the national interest.

The latest instance of institutional failure in Nigeria is the abysmal performance of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, which dashed the hopes of millions of Nigerians, and the expectations of the world, by conducting a presidential election universally condemned for woefully failing the basic tests of transparency and credibility. INEC’s failure reinforced the global perception of Nigeria as a failing state.

A large body of scholarly work and policy research inductively shows that no nation has ever made the critical transition from poverty to prosperity, from fragility to robustness, without strong institutions, underpinned by the right values and norms. And without a team of public-spirited people, driven by a sense of purpose to contribute to something greater than themselves, to serve the best interests of their nation.

Perhaps the most famous scholarly work on institutions is Why Nations Fail by Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson. The authors drew on empirical evidence from many countries to demonstrate that nations fail or succeed based on the nature of their institutions, particularly political institutions, which tend to influence economic ones. From a policy research perspective, a joint report by Oxford University and London School of Economics titled: “Escaping theFragility Trap” makes the same point, putting institutions at the heart of state fragility. Simply, a state is effective or fragile depending on the robustness or otherwise of its institutions.

These studies show, first, that institutions matter. But institutions are not just formal rules, procedures and structures; they’re also people who run them, and the values and norms that shape their day-to-day behaviour. Second, leadership matters; only competent and visionary leaders build strong institutions. Third, as some leaders may not want to create strong institutions that will constrain them, while some public officials may undermine institutions, every society needs a critical mass of well-informed citizens to hold leaders, institutions and public officials to account.

Now, you would probably say these are all common sense. Yes, they are! But Nigeria continues to ignore the common-sense evidence of the nexus between strong institutions and effective states. It refuses to build strong, independent institutions and a cadre of public officials with the right competence, professionalism and ethos to enable the Nigerian state to function effectively. But Nigeria’s problem is not lack of formal institutions. Every institution of governance that exists worldwide exists in Nigeria. Name it: a judiciary, an electoral body, a central bank, security agencies, anti-corruption agencies, etc. They all exist in Nigeria. And each of these institutions has enabling laws and rules, some drafted with the help of foreign governments and international organisations. Furthermore, each of the institutions has budgets running into millions of dollars, or billions of naira!

So, why are Nigeria’s state institutions malfunctional, despite their formal structures and humongous budgets? Why are they so bereft of competence, professionalism and a sense of purpose that, for example, INEC couldn’t conduct credible elections and the CBN couldn’t successfully implement a currency redesign policy?

Well, since an institution is a team of people, the starting point must be the norms and values of public officials in Nigeria. And truth be told: most public officials in Nigeria lack the right values and norms. They behave irresponsibly, with utter impunity, with no care for consequences, with no concern for the public good. Elsewhere, people are attracted to public service because of a deep sense of purpose to serve the common good: inNigeria, the motivations are largely power, self-aggrandisement and corruption. Hence, abuse of office and power is prevalent in Nigeria’s public institutions.

Think about it. What public duty is greater than conducting a presidential election in which a country’s new leader would be chosen? Yet, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC Chairman, treated the task with utter levity. He blatantly ignored the electoral law that requires the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, for voter authentication and electronic transfer of results, and the guidelines to upload results in real time on the INEC Results Viewing, IReV, portal. INEC shunned the formal procedures governing the conduct of the poll, shunned the norms of fairness and transparency, and went ahead to announce a “winner” in an election universally condemned as deeply flawed or, as the Financial Times put it, “badly mismanaged at best”.

Professor Yakubu said “issues of logistics, election technology and behaviour of election personnel at different levels” affected the election. But if the INEC Chairman admits those manifold problems existed, including “behaviour of election personnel” (a euphemism for their connivance with electoral fraud), why is he pretending the election was free, fair, transparent, and credible? Here’s INEC’s response: “Aggrieved parties are free to approach the courts to ventilate their concerns.” Really? So, after knowingly conducting a sham election, INEC blithely said: Go to court! It’s the height of irresponsibility and impunity!

Of course, lack of accountability is another reason for perennial institutional failure in Nigeria. Public officials don’t suffer consequences for appalling performance or behaviour. For instance, Professor Yakubu will probably continue as INEC Chairman, even though his monumental failure has cost Nigeria dearly, both materially and reputationally. But why would Nigeria’s public institutions be accountable when they’re deeply politicised? For instance, many state governments, notably Lagos, corralled civil servants and public-sector workers to campaign for their parties in this weekend’s governorship and state assembly elections. Such abuse of incumbency won’t happen with a critical mass of well-informed and active citizens who hold politicians, state institutions and public officials to account.

Yet, ultimately, it’s about political leadership. Unfortunately, since 2015, President Buhari has undermined, rather than build, institutions; his actions always clashed with his rhetoric. But if Nigeria must escape the fragility trap, its deepening rut, it must, as part wider restructuring, build strong, independent and responsible public institutions.