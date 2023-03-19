INEC declares IWA winner of OGHA Abeokuta South Constituency II

….Supporters jubilates

By Gabriel Olawale

There was undiluted joy and jubilation as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abeokuta the Ogun State capital, declared Honourable Igbalaye Wasiu Ayodele (IWA) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Abeokuta South Constituency II.

Hajai Akinola, who made this declaration in the early hours of Sunday, declared Igbalaye the winner, having polled 11827 votes.

The candidate of people’s Democrats party (PDP), Olowofuja Idowu came second with 11330 votes.

In his reaction after the declaration, IWA thanked all the good people of Abeokuta South Constituency II for standing by him and also coming out en masse to vote for him.

“I promise to represent you well. I thank you all for not letting me down.”