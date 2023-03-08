India police nab two Nigerians with cocaine capsules

India police arrested two Nigerian nationals for concealing 167 capsules of cocaine in their stomach at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai on Friday.

According to Indian Express on Tuesday, officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said the two passengers were apprehended by police after arriving at the Chhatrapati airport from Lagos via Addis Ababa on Friday.

The DRI officials took them to court and demanded that they be examined by a doctor because they may have hidden drugs in their bodies.

“We were also told that the two persons were travelling from Lagos to Mumbai via Addis Ababa,” said an officer.

The officer said a medical examination confirmed that the two Nigerians were hiding cocaine in their stomachs and that they purged 167 capsules over three days.

According to the DRI official, the capsules contained a total of 2.97 kg of cocaine worth Rs 29.76 crore and the two were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, a court remanded them in judicial custody.