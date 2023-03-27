Inauguration: ‘We’re ready to defend Tinubu’s mandate’

A multitude of concerned Nigerians and other All Progressives Congress (APC) volunteers marched on the Unity Fountain in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, on Monday, 27th of March, to express their solidarity with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as well as their readiness to defend his mandate.

This was against the backdrop of calls by the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, demanding the suspension of the presidential inauguration ceremony.

Speaking at the event, an APC Chieftain from Edo State, Prince John Mayaki, said the solidarity march was staged to “make it clear to the sore losers who have now devoted themselves to the ignoble and treasonous mission to inflame passion and truncate our democracy with irresponsible calls for the inauguration to be suspended that we are ready to defend the mandate we gave to our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

He slammed the likes of Obi and his running mate who he claimed have failed to learn from their failure at the polls that appeals to divisive and base emotions may help them hug the headlines of disreputable and uncritical platforms, but will never “take them to Aso Rock.”

“Nigerians already passed their verdict on these demagogues on the 25th of February. Our message to them is that they should quit the desperate headless run to overturn that outcome through illegal means, and instead ready themselves for the Tinubu presidency because it is already a reality,” Mayaki said.

“We will strongly resist any attempt by any individual, group, or agent to overturn through the backdoor the declared wishes of Nigerians. There will be no repeat of June 12. Nigerians have learned from that dark episode in our country’s democratic journey and are more than ready to defend their mandate.”

The march was attended by other party leaders, civil rights activists, and representative groups of Nigeria’s Civil Society Organizations and pro-democracy advocacy associations.

They all called for the respect of the outcome of the presidential elections, urging dissatisfied actors to make their appeals in court, not in the press through ‘dangerous calls’ for unconstitutional interference with the transition of power.