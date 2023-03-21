Imo Gov: There can only be consensus if Ihedioha steps down for me — Anyanwu

…Says, has had the ticket thrice

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Secretary of the Peoples Demo Party, Senator Sam Anyamwu has ruled out the possibility of a consensus candidate emerging as the party’s standard bearer for the Imo State Governorship Election scheduled for November, 11th, 2023, unless Hon. Emeka Ihedeoha, was stepping down for him.

Anyanwu said this while speaking to reporters shortly after he was screened by Senator Gabriel Suswam -who led the PDP Screening Committee screening for the Imo State Governorship election.

Senator Anyamwu explained that Imolites are already agitating for a new face with fresh skill set to give them a sense of belonging.

Both Anyanwu and Ihedeoha were screened by the committee at the PDP National Secretariat, on Tuesday.

He told newsmen, “Yes, I have been screened, it almost takes a bow and go, because I have passed through different screenings, before becoming national secretary, I have served in different capacities.

“ I have been a two-term local government chairman, two-term state house of Assembly member and a senator. and I also ran for governor with Emeka Ihedioha in 2019.

“So, I passed through the screening, and even the screening panel said they don’t have an issue with me.

“Today, I even let them know what they don’t even know before about the issue of tax clearance, tax clearance can be forged out there, but I told them to always demand the receipt.

“We are only two in the Governorship race, Emeka Ihedioha and myself.

“On the possibility of consensus, the only consensus is when he steps down for me because he has done it a third time, that is why Imo state people are agitating, and how can you give a person a ticket three times, so, this time, let the new person go .”