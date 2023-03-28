‘I’m trying, God please send help’, Actor Ibrahim Chatta cries out

Nollywood actor, Abiodun Ibrahim Chatta has stirred concerns on social media after crying out for help in a cryptic post.

The actor said he is doing all he can but entreated God to come to his aid, stressing that he is tired.

Chatta stated this as a caption to a picture of himself and a thatched roof which he shared on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

Although the film producer didn’t state precisely what the challenge was, his industry colleagues have sent his way solidarity messages.

Some of the messages read:

bukunmioluwasina: ❤️🫂 God gat you, my legendary actor. Sending you lots of love and hugs.

Tawa Ajisefinni wrote, “Koni su yin….koni re yin lola anobi… Muhammed S.A.W

Ibrahim Yekini ‘Itele’ wrote, “Insha Allah

Adekola Tijani wrote, “Allah is your strength. It will succeed in Sha Allah

Kunle Afod wrote, “Your prayers shall be answered

Jide Awobona wrote, “Almighty Allah is with you, and He will never forsake you”.