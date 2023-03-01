I’m relieved, Gov El-Rufai reacts to Tinubu’s win

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State

.

.Urges him to unite children of anger, disunity and religion

.As Law students call for calm

Omeiza Ajayi & Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has charged the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to unite all Nigerians and those he called children of anger, disunity and religion.

El-Rufai who gave the charge on Wednesday in Abuja at the National Collation Centre where Tinubu was presented with his Certificate of Return, also said he was finally relieved that in spite of all obstacles, the APC candidate emerged victorious.

“We are so very happy that the people of Nigeria have been able to look at the track records of Tinubu, what he has achieved in Lagos, and what he has been able to do by the way of inclusion in Nigeria politics, to elect him across all the geo-political zones.

” I am relieved and I am very happy that in spite of all the obstacles placed in our path, in spite of all the internal sabotage by people who were supposed to wish us well. God has decided that it is he who gives power to whom he wants when he wants. But people who claimed to be believers did not believe it, they put obstacles in our path, they created problems for our party, and they did everything to make sure we lose but Nigerians are wiser.

“For Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be the President of all Nigerians is to bring the children of anger, the children of disunity and religion to the table and unite Nigerians for progress, peace and prosperity. And we are confident he has the capability to lead the people. So we wish him well, we pray for him, and we ask for all Nigerians to pray for him, and we thank God for this day that has decisively contributed to his capability, capacity and competence at the top of Nigeria’s political hierarchy.” He said.

Also, the National President, of the Law Students’ Association of Nigeria LAWSAN, Yasir Abubakar, and his Vice President, Agogo Florence, have urged the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to look into the grievances of the electorate across the country and political parties arising from the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

While commending INEC for a job well done so far, the association noted that for an election to be adjudged free, fair and credible, the electorate who are the foundation of the whole process must be heard and cleared of all their grievances, as well as the various political parties that participated in the electoral process.

“INEC after a thorough process has announced the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the Presidential Elect, we enjoined all political parties, stakeholders, youths and women groups to join hands with the Presidential Elect to steer the ship of state and move Nigeria forward to the promised land, where equity, justice, fairness and freedom reigns supreme.

“The peace and progress of Nigeria remain the ultimate goal and we must all collectively come together to foster and uphold that peace, progress, unity and stability for the growth of the nation”, the association noted.