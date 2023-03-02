I’m not in alliance with PDP, others – Peter Obi

By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said he is not in alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Obi made this known in a reaction to the declaration of the presidential election results during the media briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

The former Anambra state governor said he would deploy all legal and peaceful means to challenge the results that brought Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the President-elect.

Peter Obi lamented that the number of voters in the 2023 election reduced sharply by 20% despite the increase in the number of registered voters and persons who collected their PVC in 2023.

“The reason for the reduction is due to manipulation and removal of votes here and there…We have chosen that we will challenge this rascality for the future of this country, Nigeria can’t conduct credible elections after 63 years of independence, it’s something we should all reflect on.

When asked if he would be in alliance with any political party to seek redress in court, Obi said he and his party are not in alliance.

“We are not in an alliance, we’re discussing and in partnership with other people and any other Nigerian who feels hurt as we do,” Obi said.