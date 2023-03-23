‘I’m a better man!’, Ronaldo reflects on Man Utd ‘sour’ exit

By Efosa Taiwo

Cristiano Ronaldo has reflected on his second spell at Old Trafford, describing it as the ‘most difficult phase’ in his career.

The Portuguese, however, said that the experience made him a better man.

Ronaldo was ejected from the Man United team following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan that saw him shading United manager Erik ten Hag and the team.

The 38-year-old, after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, joined Saudi giants Al-Nassr in a mega deal that will run till 2025.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner immediately hit the ground running in the middle east, and has to his credit nine goals in eight appearances so far.

“Sometimes you have to go through some things to see who’s on my side. In a difficult phase, you can see who is on your side. I have no problem saying, I had a bad career run, but there’s no time for regrets,” he said to Sport TV +.

“Life goes on and, doing well or not, it was part of my growth. When we are at the top of the mountain, we often cannot see what is below. Now I’m more prepared and that learning was important, because I had never been through this, like in the last few months. Now I’m a better man.”

Ronaldo is in line to break a FIFA record as the most capped men’s international footballer if he plays against Liechtenstein in Portugal’s Euro 2024 qualifying fixture.