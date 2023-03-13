I’ll develop Akwa Ibom maritime sector as governor – Udofia

By Harris Emanuel

Akwa Ibom state governorship flag-bearer of All Progressives Congress , Obong Akanimo Asuquo Udofia has vowed to turn around the fortunes of the state through the massive development of the maritime sector of the state

The state has the longest coastline in the country spanning well over 100 kilometers.

Udofia, a billionaire businessman, turned politician made the pledge at Oron Civic Centre when he consulted critical stakeholders from the five local government areas in Oro nation, the third largest ethnic group in the state.

Udofia in a well articulated speech , highlighted his vision for the state, knocking successive adminisration for the gross marginalization of the areas , despite their rich aquatic resources, including the abundance of hydrocarbon which has made the state numero uno in oil and gas production in the country.

The APC Governorship standard-bearer promised to partner international organizations and local private concerns to build a ship production company in Ibaka, Mbo local government area , assuring that the proposed Ibaka Deep Sea port would become a reality if voted into office as governor

Udofia also talked about developing infrastructure, reform education and grant autonomy to local government , as well as creating enabling environment for investments to thrive in the state to ensure ‘shared prosperity.’ .

His deputy, Rt. Hon. Victor Antai who hails from Oro ethnic stock and who introduced Obong Udofia to the Stakeholders, described him as cerebral and the greatest philanthropist from the state, assuring that his principal has a strategic development agenda for the areas, urging them to give the APC the opportunity to given the state.

Reacting on behalf of the people of the areas, President General of Orpn Union, Bishop Etim Ante, decried the apparent neglect of the Oro nation in terms of appointment and infrastructure by the government

Ante said the people desire a governor that would give them a sense of belonging in the scheme of things.

“Oro people desire a governor that will give them a sense of belonging in the affairs of the state, that will not use the deputy Governor as a spare tyre, that will give us our choice in the deep sea port , that will work for the actualization of the maritime University”, he said.