I’ll be governor to all – Mutfwang 

Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State governor-elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has expressed appreciation to citizens of the State for voting him into office and assured that he would be a governor to all.

Mufwang in his acceptance speech, dedicated his victory to God and the citizens of Plateau and also paid tribute to his supporters who lost their lives during a campaign rally.

He said, “My dear people of Plateau, congratulations to all of us! A few moments ago, the election process, which began several months ago, ended with the State Returning Officer pronouncing me as the Governor elect of our blessed state. I am humbled by the confidence you have reposed in me.

“I want to appreciate the Almighty God for keeping me alive and healthy and for giving me this privilege to serve you for His own purpose. Permit me to sincerely thank all of you who believed in me and mobilised support,prayed and voted for me. Some of you I may never know personally but Heaven bears witness of the sacrifices you made. May the Lord God Almighty reward you abundantly.

“Permit me to also acknowledge those heroes of democracy who paid the supreme price out their passion to see change in our dear State. By God’s grace they will never be forgotten. My gratitude also goes to the religious, traditional and community leaders for the love of Plateau they exhibited.

“The INEC leadership and staff on the Plateau have lived up to expectation. The security agencies in the state also contributed immensely to providing an even playing field for the contest. I must sincerely appreciate the leaders and members of our beloved party, the PDP for sinking their differences and working together for this ultimate victory.”

He added, “Thank you all immensely for demonstrating your love for Plateau State by defying all the obstacles placed on our path to this momentous victory. The trust you have given me is not going to be taken for granted. The enormity of the task ahead is not lost on me.

“Knowing that God Almighty supplies grace for every given assignment, I’m confident that we shall not come short of your expectations. I therefore humbly accept this responsibility because the time to rescue Plateau is Now!

As we begin the transition process, i want to assure all Plateau citizens that I’ll be Governor of all.

“I intend to set up an inclusive administration with a clear vision of developing the entire state. By God’s grace we shall be fair and just in all our dealings. I therefore call on all of us to rise up together as a united people to confront the challenges ahead. Though the giants of insecurity, debt, mistrust etc are on our way to hinder, God will surely give us victory through unity and determination.”

He called on his co-contenders to join hands with him to salvage the State as he started, “May I therefore call on my brothers who flew the flags of their parties to come let us walk and work together to salvage the Plateau that we all love.”

Earlier, Senator Jonah Jang, Senator -elect for Northern zone, Simon Mwadkwon, PDP Vice Chairman, Central Zone, Theophilus Dakas Shan, State Party Chairman, Chris Hassan, Hon. Beni Lar, Campaign DG, Mr. Let’s Dabang all appreciated Plateau citizens for voting the PDP.

Jang said, “We have change the change, I have transited from being the leader of the Party to being the father of the Party. Mutfwang is now the leader of the Party, God will help him to govern Plateau well.”

Mwadkwon added, “The voters have done Plateau proud, keep being united as people of Plateau not regarding tribe or religion.”

Lar stressed, “Victory is sweet, this is the best victory coming from Plateau State in a very long time.”

Hassan stated, “We appreciate Plateau people for keeping faith with us. Thank you.”