I’ll address you soon, Peter Obi tells supporters,

Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi said he would address his supporters, who are popular as ‘Obidients,’ very soon.

Obi has yet to address his supporters publicly after losing Saturday’s presidential election to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 6,984,520 to emerge second, while Obi came third with 6,101,533 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Tinubu President-elect and handed over his certificate of return to him.

There have been protests in Abuja, while the opposition parties, including Labour Party and PDP, called for the cancellation of the election over alleged rigging.

INEC has since rejected their claim and asked them to go to court. President Muhammadu Buhari has also advised aggrieved parties to head to the court.

On social media, there have been mixed reactions. While supporters of the ruling party have been celebrating Tinubu’s victory, others are crying foul play.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Obi said he would address Nigerians soon.

“Our Vice presidential candidate Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is addressing an international press conference at the Labour Party Headquarters in Abuja. I intend to address Nigerians and the international community shortly,” he tweeted.

In his acceptance speech which was delivered at the headquarters of his campaign on Wednesday morning, Tinubu extended hands of fellowship to Atiku, Obi, and others who were in the race.

He said although they all ran against each other for the number one position, he never saw them as enemies.

He also vowed to work with their supporters.