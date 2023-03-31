IGSO alumni to upgrade school’s standard

PRESIDENT of Independence Grammar School, Ondo Alumni Association, IGSO, Mr. Dele Edokpayi, and other National Executives, have concluded plans to improve the quality of education in the school.

In a statement by Lagos Chairman of IGSO alumni, Mr Afolabi Mati, said: “All is set for the meeting in Lagos. Top on the agenda of the meeting is the development of the school and how to improve the quality of education of the students.

“It would be recalled that the school has witnessed tremendous development in recent times which culminated in the 60th anniversary in 2022 with pomp and pageantry.”