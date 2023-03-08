Igbo group seeks Int’l community’s support for BVAS forensic analysis

.

By Dennis Agbo

The World Igbo Congress, WIC, has asked the international community to assist Nigeria in resolving the alleged electoral fraud committed in Nigeria through the use of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, BVAS.

The diaspora Igbo said there was need for the world countries to assist Nigeria in its 2023 Presidential electoral quagmire and assist the country to extract each polling unit result now so as to save Nigeria from a looming disaster.

Public Relations Officer of the group, Hon. Basil Onwukwe said that the WIC stands in unity with all patriotic Igbo indigene’s determination to rescue the homeland from detractors who have held Nigeria down.

“We shun any form of intimidation or threats to Igbo citizens anywhere in the world, from Abuja to Lagos to Sokoto the time of turning the next check is over and you must stand your ground.

The contestants with conflicting interests and personal agendas must be rejected.

“Now is the time to keep the pressure not only on political oligarchy who are working against our interest and the survival of our homeland. You must vote against our local leaders who are compromised and working for their political Godfatherism and patronage against the aspiration of the Igbo people, use the election to show the world where you stand.

World Igbo Congress call on everyone to come out and vote and protect their vote, we accept any opportunity that enables our case, actualizes our goal, and saves the lives of our country’s people. Our struggle cannot be allowed to be hijacked by paid opposition to scuttle the central mission of our freedom.

“The soul of our existence is being threatened, we are under siege, and this is the time to hold the bull by its horn we cannot afford to deny our people representation, otherwise, we may suffer the fate of the hunter that chased the tiger with a stick.

“WIC is determined to work with all the democratic institutions in the world to expose anyone involved in the fraudulent past presidential election. Every vote must be counted, note the serial number of your polling unit BVAS.

“We call on the international community to support the forensic analysis of INEC server and BVAS to extract each polling unit result now to save Nigeria from the looming disaster,” Onwukwe pleaded.