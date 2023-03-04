I look forward to close cooperation, Ukrainian President congratulates Tinubu

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has congratulated Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his victory in last Saturday’s presidential election.
The 45-year-old tweeted: “Congratulations to @officialABAT on winning the Nigerian presidential elections. I look forward to close cooperation.
” I am convinced (Ukrainian and Nigerian ) 🇺🇦🇳🇬bilateral interaction will be strengthened. Ukraine 🇺🇦 is ready to work together to overcome global challenges including threats to food security.”
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.