I have been voting since 1951 – Edebiri

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY -NINETY-FOUR years old Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri voted at Unit 19, Airforce Primary School where he said he has never missed any election since he cast his first vote in 1951 as a 22 years old young man.



He said the February 25th presidential election was the best he has ever witnessed but said the huge turnout in that election was a fluke.



He said “I am here to vote as I did two weeks ago. It will interest you to know that I started voting at the age of 22 in December 1951 in the regional election to the house of assembly elections at Ibadan. We were then part of Western Region. Since then I have not failed to vote in any election be it national or sub-nationals.

“I thank God I am alive to vote in this election.



“Some of the things that happened last two weeks was just a fluke. Those who voted were not members of the party, they came for certain purpose to make some statements and when that statements failed, their interests died. Feb 25 election was the best I have seen and taken part in since 1951.”