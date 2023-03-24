I earn over N20m monthly as a skitmaker — Broda Shaggi

Popular skit-maker and actor, Broda Shaggi has given an estimate of how much he earns monthly from his skits.

The 29-year-old entertainer revealed the figure he earns from his skit-making while on a podcast interview with popular media personality Ehiz Okoeguale aka Dada Boy Ehiz on his show ‘Dada boy’

He said that he earns over $40,000 a month from his skits on YouTube.

The content creator boasts a whopping 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube.

He stressed that number, consistency, and amount of content created are three factors necessary to being successful as a skitmaker.

“I try my best. It’s numbers for you to make money. As a skit maker, it’s numbers and you have to be consistent. Consistency is very very very key”, he said.

“You have to be consistent always because then, you’ll have more content. And more content means more money. That’s if you’re on YouTube and you grow your platform well.

“And asides from YouTube, there are brands that want to penetrate into your brand as well to work with you. And all they look for is numbers. You know, like how many views, who’s watching, what’s the comment like, what’s the reach; you know. That’s where the money comes in.”

Ehiz then asked: “In six months, how much do you make off YouTube in dollar rate? Let’s say in a month, $40,000, higher or lower? $80,000, higher or lower?

Shaggi responded, “I make more than $40,000 but lower than $80,000 monthly.”