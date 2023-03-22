‘I didn’t marry age’, actor Frank Artus hits back at wife’s critics

Popular actor Frank Artus has warned critics to desist from mocking his wife over her age.

Taking to his Instagram post to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary, the 43-year-old actor affirmed he is very satisfied with the woman he married.

The movie star stressed that age is not a factor for marriage, asking critics to leave “my wife’s name out of your mouths.”

The actor posted a throwback picture of himself and his wife to commemorate their wedding anniversary.

“Leave my wife’s name out of your mouths! I did not marry AGE! I married a WOMAN in whom iam well pleased with,” he wrote.

“#20yearsIsNot20days.”

The Liberian-born actor has appeared in films from Ghana and Nigeria.