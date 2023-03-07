I didn’t join PDP – Gbemi Saraki

Gbemisola Saraki

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Senator Gbemi Saraki has debunked a social media story on a newsblog “Ilorin Info” reporting that she has recently joined the People’s Democratic Party unofficially in Kwara State.



In a statement signed by a media consultant to the Minister , Moses Bello , Saraki denied joining the People’s Democratic Party and supporting its Kwara State Gubernatorial candidate, Shuaib Yaman Abdulahi .



The statement further added that the Minister worked tirelessly to ensure Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC torchbearer won the presidential elections in Kwara State despite a few disagreements with the actions of the APC led state government in aggressively deconstructing the late Oloye Sola Saraki’s legacies , the statement further added.

Saraki stated categorically that she remains an APC chieftain both in Kwara State and in the country and has no intention of leaving the victorious party. “If anything,I am even more committed to ensuring the success of the incoming Ashiwaju/Shettima administration come May 29”, she added.

Numerous groups in and outside state lauded the minister for putting aside the unflattering attempt by the Razaq administration in decimating the Saraki family when it demolished parts of Ile arugbo, the ancestral home of the late patriarch of the Saraki dynasty and pursuing the eventual victory of the APC against her brother Sen Bukola Sarakis People’s Democratic Party in the general elections.

Senator Saraki has had a chequered political career and remains one of the powerful forces in Kwara State politics as a grassroots mobiliser even as she has pledged her continued allegiance to President Buhari’s administration as well as that of incoming Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sen Kashim Shettima.