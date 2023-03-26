How Zinoleesky became toast of international showbiz promoters

By Ayo Onikoyi

Afro-pop sensational singer, Oniyide Azeez Aka Zinoleesky has witnessed a meteoric rise since he stormed the Nigeria music scene less than four years ago, dominating the airwaves and consistently showing his mettle as one of the young, and exciting talents that will hold the mantle of the afrobeat/Afropop scene for decades to come.

He is a product of sheer talent with a strong determination to excel in his chosen musical career which is well-horned from the dusty streets of Agege to national stardom as his music transcends to the diaspora.

Zinoleesky has it all well figured with his myriad of soft, sultry vocal prowess with charming tones laced with English and Yoruba words that keep non-speakers of the Naija lingua still tuned to his songs.

Zinoleesky, the Afrobeat sensation is a gem that keeps giving with his repertoire of Afrocentric pop music and lyrics that resonates with the young and old along with his type of rhythmic body of work.

For some, he is still new to the game but those who have been aware of his journey know he deserves his flowers. From freestyling with his peers Liil Frosh and Ibradosky back in the days at Agege. It is easier for music enthusiasts to recognize he is an embodiment of talent that will become a mainstay in the world of naija contemporary afrobeat/Afropop music.

In recent time, ZInoleesky has delivered and performed in many musical events, outside the shores of the country and became a toast of international showbiz promoters, as he has toured many cities in United Kingdom with astonishing performances in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Middlesbrough and other European cities and other country in Africa.

Social media played an important role in projecting his talent as his viral video caught the attention of Kizz Daniel which earned him a repost on his Instagram and brought about public recognition and followership on his feeds.

His single “Ma Pariwo” attested to the dynamic artist he is. As this earned him more features with other established artists and great reviews by 2face Idibia as well.

While the artist enjoys a rich list of artists he has collaborated with in the music scene from local to international artists. Prominent among them are Adekunle Gold, Mayorkun, Tiwa Savage, South African artist Busiswa, Lil Kesh, Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile, and Lil Frosh amongst others.

The songwriter’s collaboration with music producer Niphkeyz has churned out hits that are chart-topping songs in the Naija music scene.

The list of his songs includes Zino Call Of Duty, Personal Yan Yan Yan, Run it Up, Grandma Shuga, and Popo, Rocking (2022) Gone Far, Are You Sure, Naira Marley, Bullet, Nitori E, Kilofeshe, Won Wa Mi, Joromi, Who Knows, Firi Yoyo et al.

It is pertinent to note that, the sky is the starting point for this budding talent who has contributed to having Nigerian rhythm, tune, and sounds on the global stage while leading the brigade of young artists consistently conquering each continent with our revered Afrobeat/Afropop music