How negligence of man, 45, killed 3-yr-old girl in Ogun

Semiu Adegesin

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State Police Command, on Friday, arrested a 45-year-old, Semiu Adegesin, whose negligence, led to the death of a 3-year-old girl, Esther Samuel.

The command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta the State capital.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Imasayi Divisional headquarters, that a 13-year-old boy, Ope Babalola shot and killed the deceased with a dane gun at Kukudi Village, Imasayi.

The statement read, “Upon the information, the DPO Imasayi Division, SP Arowojeun Michael, led his detectives to the scene, where the deceased was met in the pool of her own blood”.

He added that “preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Semiu Adegesin loaded his dane gun, and ‘carelessly’ kept it in an open place at the backyard of the house, where children use to play”.

“It was there, the 13-year old Ope Babalola picked the loaded gun, pointed it at the deceased, and pulled the trigger”.

“The deceased was taken to General Hospital, Ilaro, where she was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty”.

“The owner of the dane gun was promptly arrested and taken to the station for interrogation”, the PPRO said.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, who described the incident as unfortunate, sympathized with the deceased’s family and appealed for calm as the case will be properly investigated.

The CP, therefore, directed that the case be transferred to Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.