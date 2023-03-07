‘How I want to be remembered’, Pete Edochie marks 76th birthday

By Benjamin Njoku

Legendary actor Pete Edochie, who turned 76 today has revealed what he wants to be remembered for when he’s no more.

In a chat with our reporter on his birthday, Ebubedike as he’s fondly called by his friends and colleagues in the movie industry, said he would like to be remembered as that man who brought happiness and joy to many homes in Africa and beyond with his craft.

Edochoe became famous after the iconic role he played as ‘Okonkwo’ in the NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s best-selling novel, ‘Things Fall Apart’ in the 80s.

He’s widely regarded as one of the most influential actors in the African film industry, having spent more than 50 years of his life bringing happiness to many homes in Africa and beyond.

In birthday messages to his fans, Ebubedike urged them to come out en masse and vote in the forthcoming governorship election.

“Thankful for another great year. Happy 76th to me. Your vote in the upcoming elections will be the greatest birthday gift for me.

“Please vote with your conscience. It is well with our great Nation Nigeria,” Ebubedike wrote on Instagram.