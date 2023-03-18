Hoodlums disrupt voting in Osogbo

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Some hoodlums have disrupted voting process in Osogbo, capital of Osun state, dispersing INEC officials and other electorates.

Voting was ongoing at Ataoja Ward 5 polling units 10 and 11 when some hoodlums arrived the units and shoot sporadically into the air to disperse INEC officials, party agents and electorates on the queue.

The hoodlums did not cart away with the ballot box but they disrupted the process and forced both officials and electorates from the two units which are closed to one another.