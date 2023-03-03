Hoodlums attack Abia police station

The Abia State Police Command has on Friday confirmed the attack of its station at Nkporo Police Divisional Headquarters in Ohafia Area Command on Sunday by men suspected to be hoodlums.

The command’s spokesman, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, in a statement said that the hoodlums made away with AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, two riot gunners and some quantity of ammunition.

How it happened

Ogbonna noted that hoodlums operating in three Toyota Sienna buses shot sporadically, dislodged policemen on duty, broke into the station’s armoury and stole the items.

The attackers according to the forces spokesman, equally stole sets of uniforms kept in the armoury and offices and injured three police constables.