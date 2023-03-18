Hold on with courage and patience

By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, whatever is the result of our election, let’s give thanks to God for peace in our nation.

By the grace of God, we shall overcome any challenge we are currently coping with as individuals and a nation.

You are an overcomer, have faith in God.

Brethren, these are trying time for most people in our nation.

People tend to snap at one another over the slightest issue. At a time like this, may God give us the grace to exercise patience more than we have been doing before.

Couples in particular need to tolerate each other more and exercise patience especially if they are waiting on the Lord for children.

It is an exercise in futility to blame each other for inability to have solutions to challenges.

Children are no commodities that can be purchased in the market. Even those that opt for adoption know that it isn’t that easy.

While adoption isn’t a bad idea, most couples would rather have biological children and this is in order.

Let no doctor or Pastor tell you that you can never have children. God has not authorized anyone to make that pronouncement on your life. If they do, reject it immediately.

For some other couples, they have had a child and the other isn’t forth coming. Don’t give up; keep holding on to the Lord.

This reminds me of a friend who went from one church to another in search of children. She really wanted to have a child.

She then got her husband to give in to adoption. So, they adopted a girl but this didn’t stop her from pursuing her goal of having biological children.

Finally, when she least expected, she took in. On delivery, she had a set of twins, a boy and a girl.

God gave her more than she asked for. Perhaps if she had exercised more patience, she wouldn’t have gone for adoption.

Adoption is one of the human ways of addressing barrenness. Others prefer scientific methods administered by doctors. The choice is yours.

The Holy Bible tells us in Romans 8 vs. 24 &25 ( KJV) : “ For we are saved by hope: but hope that is seen is not hope: for what a man seeth, why doth he yet hope for?

But if we hope for that we see not, then do we with patience wait for it”.

Brethren, did you get the message? Verse 25 is our key verse.

For many of us we, we haven’t seen what we desire to have. In many circumstances, what we see are signs that suggest that it may not be possible.

How do I mean? If a woman has irregular menstruation, the doctors are likely to tell her that her chance of having children is about 40%.

When it finally stops before she is 45, she is likely to be told to go for an adoption. As far as human beings are concerned, such a woman may never be able to conceive and give birth to a child.

However, if such a woman continues to pray, fast, worship and serve the Lord, then she is exercising faith with patience like Hannah.

Despite provocations from Penninah, Hannah held on to God.

I don’t know who is provoking you. Your husband, your mother in law, husband’s siblings, even neighbours, refuse to be provoked. Hold on the God in faith.

The word of the LORD tells us in Psalm 37 vs. 7-9 : “ Rest in the LORD, and wait patiently for him: fret not thyself because of him who prospereth in his way, because of the man who bringeth wicked devices to pass.

Cease from anger, and forsake wrath: fret not thyself in any wise to do evil.

For evildoers shall be cut off: but those that wait upon the LORD, they shall inherit the earth”.

I’ll give a practical meaning to these verses with a true-life story of two women. They were neighbours. The younger one had a child, a girl and the older one didn’t have any.

The one that had a child would always act in a way that was provocative to the elder woman using her child as an excuse.

Soon she had another child, a girl.

The woman that was waiting on the Lord, intensified her prayers and shunned the one that regularly provoked her.

After a number of years, the older woman had a baby boy and everyone rejoiced with her.

On the other hand, the younger one had three girls and serious matrimonial crisis in her marriage with her husband accusing her of infidelity. The last time I heard about them, their marriage was about to hit the rocks.

Both boys and girls are children from the LORD but it is better to keep yourself in the way of the LORD, preserve your body and hold on to God.

It is unacceptable that any woman or man waiting on the LORD allows herself or himself to be drawn into adultery. One day, what the woman or man keeps as a secret would become an ‘ open secret’ that may lead to perpetual sorrow in the home or result in a broken home.

Brethren, God is faithful to his word. He never fails. What you call a delay is the period God is working on your case if you are his own, walking in his ways and praying fervently.

We have an assurance in the LORD that tells us in Jeremiah 29 vs.11 : “ For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD , thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end”.

Since God does not wish you evil, be assured that the yoke of barrenness would be broken in Jesus name.

Brethren, patience comes with courage. As you exercise patience, be courageous. Stand firm. Refuse to be shaken by the challenge that confronts you. Settle it in your spirit that you will see the end of that challenge joyfully.

Once you have the courage to confront a challenge, you will overcome.

Isaiah 12 vs. 2 states: “ Behold, God is my salvation; I will trust, and not be afraid: for the LORD JEHOVAH is my strength and my song; he also is become my salvation”.

Brethren you have a further assurance in the same Isaiah 41 vs. 10: “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness”.

You need courage and patience to over come challenges. I pray that the Holy Spirit will empower you in Jesus name.

