Herzberg becomes AVEVA new CEO

By Juliet Umeh

Industrial software company, AVEVA, has announced Caspar Herzberg as CEO.

With more than 25 years’ software and industry experience, Caspar brings a deep understanding of how technology can transform and reshape industries, enabling innovation and driving responsible use of resources.

Herzberg replaces Peter Herweck, who will become CEO of Schneider Electric from May 4th, 2023

He joined AVEVA in 2021 as Chief Revenue Officer and assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer in 2022.

AVEVA has recently been acquired by Schneider Electric, and as AVEVA CEO, he will also be a member of the Schneider Electric Executive Committee.

Prior to joining AVEVA, Herzberg led all aspects of Schneider Electric’s business in over 80 countries as President, Middle East & Africa.

He started his business career at Accenture based out of its London office and worked in extensive digital transformations for the global energy sector. At Cisco, Caspar led sales and services for over ten years, developing smart cities strategies, technology innovation and business master plans for the private and public sector in China, Asia, Japan, Australia, the USA, and Europe.

He said: “It is a privilege to take over from Peter Herweck, who has led the company through a time of transformation and renewal.

“My vision for the future is a completely connected world, where industrial teams use integrated data to collaborate beyond their own four walls.

“Together with suppliers, partners and customers, they uncover new synergies, reduce waste and create new opportunities,” he added.