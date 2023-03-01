Hakimi denies rape accusation as PSG expresses support

Paris-Saint Germain defender and Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi has maintained that the rape allegations levelled against him are false.

The 23-year-old is “confident of his innocence,” according to Spanish outlet, Marca.

French news outlet Le Parisien reported on Monday that French police have opened an investigation into the player, following a report made by a woman at a police station.

While the woman refused to file an official complaint, according to the outlet, France’s public prosecution still decided to take on the case and investigate it regardless.

The 23-year-old plaintiff reportedly told the police station in Nogent-sur-Marne (Val-de-Marne) that she had been raped by the 24-year-old right-back, in an incident that dates back to January 16.

The accuser said the two had started talking on Instagram and met for the first time in person on Saturday at the athlete’s home.

Once at his house, the plaintiff reported that the footballer attempted to rape her before she was able to kick him and break free, texting a friend to pick her up once she escaped.

Le Parisien additionally reported that Hakimi was alone at the time of the incident, based on social media posts that showed his wife and two children on vacation in Dubai.

Meanwhile, PSG have expressed support for Hakimi in the ongoing case.

“The club is in support of the player, who has firmly denied the accusations and tests justice,” French media quoted a source within the club as saying.

The source also stressed that the French club is an “institution that promotes respect on and off the pitch.