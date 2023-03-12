Haaland confident Man City will beat Arsenal to league title

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Awobiyi Seyifunmi

Manchester City goalpoacher, Erling Haaland is assured his side will replace Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table come the end of the season.

The Norwegian’s goal on Saturday secured three points for City in their 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace away from the Etihad Stadium.

He released a statement via the Cityzen’s website

“With this gap, we just have to focus on ourselves,” he said.

“We have them (Arsenal) at home and a lot of games left to play still. Nothing is decided yet. I enjoy it (the title race), this is England, this is what I’ve been watching my entire life.

“I enjoy every single second of it. It’s good to be in the middle of it.”

The 22-year-old center-forward has been a cheat code for Pep Guardiola’s men, contributing to 34 goal involvements this season, netting 28 times.

His goal-scoring hunger brings him closer to a record set by Alan Shearer for the most goals (34) in a single English first-division season.

The record was set when Shearer was still a striker for Blackburn in the 1994/95 season.

“Of course, I don’t like to miss chances. I had one in the first half that I should have scored, there was a small thing in the grass that made the ball bounce higher,” the Norwegian continued.

“Everyone knows how important this win is for us.

“We have to keep going. I say this every time but it’s the truth.

“I was not concerned (when it was 0-0). I just do as I do every game, focus on my game. It’s not that bad, we have to keep going. As I said it’s not easy, but I’m really proud.

“We have to play different ways. Other teams adapt to how City plays, of course, because in the last five years, we have four Premier League (titles).

“That’s normal. What can I do, we just have to try to do our best and perform,” he ended.

He joined from Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022 for a fee of €60 million, rumors have it that Real Madrid are interested in signing him if Manchester City are found guilty of the 100 transfer breaches filed against them.