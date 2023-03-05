Gunmen kill policeman, injure 2 in Anambra

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

A policeman attached to Atani Police station the Local Government Headquarters of Ogbaru Council Area of Anambra state has allegedly been shot dead by yet-to-be identified gunmen, while two others sustained various degrees of injures.

The incident, according to eyewitnesses, occurred at between 4 and 5 p.m. on Saturday when the gunmen allegedly swooped on the policemen at he checkpoint close to Atani police station and opened fire on them.

It was gathered that the gunmen operating on two vehicles they allegedly snatched from some victims had on approaching the police checkpoint, opened fire on them and killed one instantly, while two others sustained injuries before the hoodlums allegedly zoomed off with the corpse and firearm of the deceased policeman.

Some unknown gunmen had few months ago, attacked the Atani police station, killed a female police officer and set the station ablaze.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga could not be reached on phone as he could not respond to his calls as at the time of filing this report.