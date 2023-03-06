Gunmen kill pastor, 2 sons in Plateau

JOS—Gunmen have reportedly killed Rev. Musa Hyok of the Church of Christ in Nation and his two sons in the Ganawuri community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, confirmed the incident to newsmen, yesterday, in Jos. Alabo said the cleric was killed on Sunday morning.

“The command has commenced an investigation to unravel those behind the attack,” he said.

The Youth Leader of the community, Mr. Song Moro, alleged that the incident was a reprisal attack following the killing of three Fulani youths in the community.

He said: “Trouble started when some suspected Fulani kidnappers were arrested last Wednesday, which is our market day, but later escaped in the hands of Fulani vigilante, who were to keep them before the arrival of security operatives.

“The situation degenerated into an argument and later escalated to a clash leading to the death of three Fulani youths despite several meetings and appeals for calm.

“We suspect that the situation led to this attack on an innocent family that knows nothing about last Wednesday’s incident.”

Moro said the bodies of the pastor and his sons had been buried amid tension and tight security in the Ganawuri axis.