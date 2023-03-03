Gunmen attack Messi’s wife store, leave chilling message

The store of Lionel Messi’s wife came under attack on Thursday where two gunmen fire at it, before leaving a note for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“Messi, we’re waiting for you,” said the handwritten note. “Javkin is a narco, he won’t take care of you,” the note read. According to India Today, the men shot 14 bullets into the steel facade of the shop. The person the note was referencing was Pablo Javkin, mayor of Rosario, Messi’s native place, which is located 320 kilometres away from Buenos Aires.

The mayor confirmed the store is owned by Antonela Roccuzzo, Messi’s wife, and added that the aim of the attack was “to create chaos in the city.

Javkin said the intention was to gain attention, and added, “What story goes more quickly viral in the world than an attack on Messi?”

Another bystander said the attacks took place at 3 am, with one shooting at the store and dropping the note before they fled.

Javkin says that this has been “going on for some time,” and that the city has “five security forces operating” in Rosario. But despite that, the gunmen can do such things because “no one is chasing them.”

Ivan Gonzalez, the provincial police assistant chief told, spoke to TV station Cadena 3, saying that the note is “not a threat” but a way to “attract attention.” No one was hurt either nobody was present at the premise.

Federico Rebola, a prosecutor in charge of the case, revealed that Roccuzzo’s family has not received any threat prior to this. They have videos and images from CCTV footage and they are looking for more.

Rosario, reports reveal, is becoming a hub for drug trafficking, and is also the most violent city in the country with 287 reported murders alone in 2022.