Gunmen abduct INEC official with election results in Zamfara

Suspected gunmen, Monday, kidnapped the electoral officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in charge of Maradun Local Government Area in Zamfara State, Bashir Shagari.

A source revealed that Shagari was coming to the INEC collation centre in Gusau to deliver the results of the governorship election for Maradun Local Government when he was abducted on the road.

He was together with other INEC staff when they were accosted on a bridge near Maradun town and whisked away to an unknown destination.

The Public Relations Officer of INEC in the state, Muktari Janyau, has confirmed the incident, saying the matter had been reported to the police headquarters.

Janyau said, “The resident electoral commissioner in charge of Zamfara State, Professor Sa’idu Babura Ahmed, has reported the issue to the police commissioner for appropriate action.”

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mohammed Shehu, could not be reached to react as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, results from nine out of 14 local government areas have been announced and the opposition PDP is leading in seven local governments so far declared.