Guber polls: Politicians desperately begging Nigerians for vote – Paul Okoye

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, well known by his stage name Rudeboy, publicly expressed his anger for politicians who are scrambling to win the public’s support barely one week to the governorship election.

The musician made this clear on Tuesday in a post on his Instagram story, claiming that the politicians “have brainwashed and fooled and manipulated our parents into voting for them.”

He continued by saying that he is glad that technology has increased awareness, while also urging young people to pass on their knowledge to the older generation.

He said, “The way politicians are desperate and going round begging people for votes ehh.

“I can categorically tell you they have fooled most of our parents.

“They have brainwashed and used them. God of technology thank you ooo.

“We don wise. Dear youth continue to teach our parents.”