Guber polls: Atiku rallies support for PDP candidates

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed gratitude to Nigerians for coming out to vote in last week’s elections.

He, however, appealed to them not to be weary in the pursuit of a just and egalitarian society but to come out in record members to vote for PDP candidates in Saturday’s Governorship and National Assembly elections.

Atiku made the appeal in a statement he made available to newsmen, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said, “I thank Nigerians immensely for their high sense of patriotism in bracing the odds to perform their civic duty during the February 25 presidential election.

“I truly appreciate their resilience, tenacity, and courage. It is indeed heart-warming that they have faith in rescuing and rebuilding our great country, as envisioned by our great party, the PDP.

“As attested to by both local and international observers, the result of the February 25 presidential election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission was grossly tainted and did not reflect the will of the electorates.

“Nigerians have demonstrated against this blatant injustice through different mediums. And for that, I thank them again for their non-violent conduct despite the provocations.

“Indeed, what the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) did in announcing the manipulated result was a clear breach of not only the 2022 Electoral Act but also of its own guidelines which the electoral commission had repeatedly claimed would uphold the standards we had seen in the Osun and Ekiti elections.

“Curiously, the INEC Chairman further ignored calls for a review of the process in line with the amended

law.

“But all hope is not lost. As citizens desirous of a better Nigeria, we must never give in to apathy. The electoral fraud perpetrated by INEC will be reversed in due course as we step up the cause to reclaim our mandate.

“We must continue to show resilience in the defence of our democracy and in the exercise of our rights to vote.”

Atiku equally said, “ I urge all our supporters to turn out in large numbers on March 11 to cast their votes for the PDP in the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly election.

“There is no better way to demonstrate against the sham of an election of February 25 than for patriotic citizens like you to turn out en masse this Saturday to vote for a greater and prosperous Nigeria as envisioned by the PDP.

“I urge you to cast your votes peacefully and in strict compliance with the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines. And having cast your votes, be vigilant and protect those votes.