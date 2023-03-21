Guber polls: Abia LP candidate, Otti, appeals for calm

…urges INEC to conclude review, release results

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Abia State Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party, Dr. Alex Otti, has appealed to the people of the state to remain calm even as he called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to expedite action on its review and release the outcome of the polls.

Otti made the appeal at a media briefing in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He urged INEC to rely only on the results using the BVAS and posted on its IREV.

According to him, officials of the electoral management body resisted attempts to foist contrived results from Obingwa and Isialangwa on them.

Otti said the BVAS technology has proved to be the game changer of allowed to work optimally because from the results so far made public by INEC, the magic numbers often produced from Obingwa is a hoax.

He said before now, the ruling People’s Democratic Party post 80,000 votes from Obingwa but the reality as exposed by the BVAS is not more than 30,000.