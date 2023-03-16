Guber poll: DSS arrests two suspects over inciting comments in Kano

DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested two suspects over comments aimed at inciting violence in Kano State ahead of Saturday’s governorship and State Assembly elections.

The public relations officer of the DSS, Mr Peter Afunanya who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspects, Sharu Abubakar and Isma’im Mangu separately recorded messages and shared on social media in which they were championing certain political interests and calling on their supporters to attack those opposed to them as well as security agents during the March 18 polls.

Afunanya stated that following the arrests, supporters of a particular political party in the state are threatening to organise a protest march in the metropolis on Thursday to storm offices of security agencies in solidarity for the suspects.

However, the DSS has warned those planning to carry out the protest to shelve the idea. The security agency also urged the leadership of the said political party to weigh in on their members to desist from conducts capable of causing breakdown of law and order in kano state before, during and after the elections.

While assuring residents of adequate security to ensure a smooth electoral process, the DSS reiterated its call on politicians to engage constructively, shun violence, fake news and hate speech.