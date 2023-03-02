Guber: Kwara PDP aligns with opposition parties to unseat APC

PDP and its colour flags

.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

Peoples Democratic Party in Kwara state has directed its teaming members to work with other opposition parties in the state in order to unseat the incumbent ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship elections.

State Chairman, Alh Babatunde Mohammed said this on Thursday in Ilorin at a press conference.

“We are on the same page with other political parties in the next election. So, with the exception of APC, henceforth start working with members of other political parties. We are working together already. “He said.

PDP state Chairman who urged the supporters not to be disillusioned over the last elections assured them that their party in alliance with others would defeat the ruling APC in the next election.

He said that all necessary things would be done, to reclaim their mandate, adding that, “we’ll do everything legally possible and it would work out well for us.”

Mohammed, therefore, said that every arrangement would be made for those who will go outside the state capital to vote, so that they can be in their respective base by Thursday next week.

Governorship candidate of the party Alh Yaman Abdullahi who unveiled his Five pillars manifesto urged politicians to stop exploiting the poverty state of the youths to achieve their political ambition.

He also said that there’s going to be a third world war, saying that it’s going to be fought with intellectual capacity, and not with artillery.

“The decision is ours whether to make our children houseboys to their mates or boss.

Parents must come together to fight this scourge .”He said.

Yaman whose political logo is “A prosperous Kwara is possible,” said his five pillars manifesto include, Economic prosperity for all kwarans, Social Services Reform, Human Capital Development, Infrastructural Revolution and Financial Security and Investment for the future.