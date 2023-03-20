Guber election: PDP constitutes screening panels for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi States

By John Alechenu, Abuja
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the nomination of members into Governorship Screening committees for Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States to screen aspirants seeking to fly the party’s flag in the mentioned states.
These were contained in three separate statements signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, in Abuja, on Monday.
For Bayelsa, Bature said, “The following to serve on the screening committee to screen all Bayelsa State Governorship Aspirants for our Party’s Primary Election, for the upcoming 2023 Gubernatorial Elections.
Composition:
- H.E. Comr. Philip Shuaib – Chairman
- Prof. Aisha Madawaki – Member
- Hon. Sunday Katung – Member
- Mrs. Hassana Abubakar – Member
- Barr. Yakubu Hassan – Member
- Otunba Malomo Adelabi – Member
- Chief Felix Omemu (SS Zonal Secretary) – Secretary
“The exercise is scheduled to hold on *TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023, at the NWC Hall, PDP National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, Time: 3 pm.
For Imo State, he said, the NWC approved the nominations of the following:
“1. H.E. Sen. Gabriel Suswam – Chairman
- Sen. Chukwuma Utazi – Member
- Prof. Anthony Igbokwe – Member
- Barr. Fani Bandawa – Member
- Hon. Binta Bello – Member
- Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf – Member
- Chief Hon. Ugwu James (SE Zonal Secretary) – Secretary
“The exercise is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the NWC Hall, PDP National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, Time: 11 pm.”
For Kogi State, the NWC approved the following persons as members of the panel:
“1. Hon. Hassan Saleh – Chairman
- Hon. Musa Bakami – Member
- Alh. Babatunde Olarewaju – Member
- Abigail Molme – Member
- Alh. Abdullah Maibasira – Member
- Prof. Shadrach Best – Member
- Tsav Terseer Maurice (NC Zonal Secretary) – Secretary
“The exercise is scheduled to hold on *WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22, 2023, at the NWC Hall, PDP National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, Time: 11 pm.
