GRV: A Lagos original for inclusiveness, not division

As Nigerians brace up for the Governorship and State House of Assembly phase of the 2023 general elections due for Saturday March 11, Lagosians have another date to keep with history. But if genuine, people-driven history will be made to change our lives for the better forever, Lagosians must beware of the symbolic Ides of March which is cloaked in the ongoing retrogressive campaign of fabricated falsehood and divisive ethnic politicking by desperados whose fabled political structure of corruption was exposed and defeated in last presidential election in Lagos State.

Now, the desperados are jittery of another defeat and whipping up primitive sentiments against Lagos State Labour Governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV), calling him names to turn his own indigenous people against him. In reality, however, what they are afraid of is the solid, pedigree of this original Lagosian, his ability to deliver and vintage ethnic hybrid position to play the politics of inclusiveness that accommodates all Lagos residents, no matter their ethnic, religious or economic status. That is why GRV is their worst nightmare right now.

Who is this Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and why are they so desperate to disparage him with unfounded fallacies? Gbadebo (‘The one who brings the crown’) is a Lagos original with true Lagos blood flowing in his veins. He is a proud descendant of the prestigious Rhodes-Vivour family, whose indigenous Lagos pedigree as foremost legal luminaries and judges, with their distinguished contributions to the development of Lagos, date far back to the 1800s which is about 400 years in history. Indeed, Gbadebo is the great grandson of an eminent indigenous Lagosian, Justice Steven Bankole Rhodes, a founding father of both the Nigerian executive and judiciary who served on the Executive Council of Nigeria with eminent Nigerians like Adeyemo Alakija and together with similarly minded nationalists who built Lagos, a credit the desperados and their tainted national leader have been trying to steal. Also, Gbadebo has as his uncle, the Supreme Court Judge, Justice Bode Rhodes Vivour,

In terms of direct parentage, GRV’s own father is Barrister Olawale Rhodes-Vivour, a distinguished lawyer and detribalized true son of Lagos who embodies the Lagos spirit of accommodation by marrying a wonderful Igbo woman, Nkechi, who is Gbadebo’s mother today. Interestingly, GRV’s diverse names as Gbadebo (‘The one who brings the crown’), Chinedu (‘God is leading’) and Patrick (‘of noble origin’) all point to a man destined for greatness and leadership. So, with such a rich and highly accommodating pedigree, the political taskmasters in Lagos are afraid that his candidacy makes it easy for both members of the Igbo and Yoruba tribes in Lagos to support, trust and see him as one of their own. Before and after the last presidential election, Gbadebo’s rising profile as an authentic unifying face of Lagos among all ethnic groups and youths made the incumbent powers in Lagos to descend to despicably sponsoring hungry Igbo and Yoruba social media influencers to promote a fake campaign of an Igbo takeover agenda against GRV. It is even all blatant fallacy to attribute to GRV statements that Lagos is no man’s land.

The truth is that the desperados who want the retrogressive status quo to remain in Lagos State do not want a true and accommodating Lagos indigene to be governor so that they can continue their mindless rape of Lagos State resources unchecked. If not, why was Engr. Funso Williams, a true Lagosian, killed years ago? Greed for power and resources makes the enemies of Lagos go any length to retain power. However, with a Lagos original like Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, aside his rich pedigree, he will bring a breath of fresh air and restore the original glory of Lagos with inclusive and progressive development policies. He has pledged to take the money (10% of Lagos State IGR) they are siphoning through Alpha Beta and use it to empower 1 million poor Lagosians with interest-free loans.

GRV has plans to rehabilitate the Lagos ‘Agberos’, area boys and thugs, and reintegrate them back into the society as responsible citizens. He will fix the bad roads in all parts of Lagos, from Ikotun, Ijegun, Satellite town, Lagos-Badagry Expressway and Ikorodu to Sagamu Expressway, irrespective of the predominant tribe living there in order to boost international trade in Lagos. He will provide affordable housing to all Lagosians and stop the racket that goes on with Government built homes. A Labour Party government in Lagos State will make life better for the civil servants, for the middle class, will improve wages and salaries for government workers, as well as fight for the poor and the economically disadvantaged.

Today, the successive ruling government in Lagos State has succeeded in mortgaging the future of the state with over 1 trillion naira debt portfolio and contractual obligations of over 500 billion naira. A continuation of the APC government in Lagos will further squander the resources of the state and impoverish our people. GRV’s plan for Lagosians is built around quality and affordable education in public schools, quality and very affordable health services for all Lagosians. He will also ensure provision of drinkable water to as many homes as possible and will fight for the poor and underprivileged Lagosians by introducing transparency into procurement and contracting process and a level playing field to enable the participation of all qualified Lagosians.

Lagosians, GRV supported and coordinated the campaign of Mr. Peter Obi as the most competent presidential candidate over a questionable candidate from his tribe. With incontrovertible evidence, GRV supports Mr. Peter Obi’s legal bid to contest the massively rigged presidential election results in Lagos State because Obi won Lagos overwhelmingly with 936,000 votes against their leader’s paltry 155,000 votes which is not up to 25% of the total votes cast.

All said and done, the discovered endgame of the desperate hijackers of Lagos State is to orchestrate the future succession of Seyi Tinubu as governor after Sanwoolu. Now, they see GRV, a true Lagosian, as their biggest threat to that selfish anti-progress succession plan. This is why those who have stolen our commonwealth dry are fighting Gbadebo by fabricating falsehoods and even going to an insane extent of an unholy inducement. Yes, it is true that after he was baited with several attempted enticements wrapped as so-called mouth-watering pecuniary offers in multiple digits, GRV resolutely refused to sell out his ticket and step down from the Governorship race for Sanwoolu. They could not believe that GRV would reject such incredible offer to betray the cause of a new Lagos. Laughably, his principled refusal of the evil inducement is why they have portrayed him as being stubborn and inheriting the stubbornness trait from his mother’s side. But that is all hogwash. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour stands on principles of fairness, integrity, equity, justice and inclusiveness to enthrone a new government that will benefit all Lagosians, no matter where they come from.