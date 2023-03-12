Groups urge EFCC to prosecute media attack on Adokiye

By Jimitota Onoyume

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has been urged to prosecute a group, Niger Delta Youths and Stakeholders Congress behind media publications allegedly aimed at tarnishing the image of the Executive Vice President , Nigerian Petroleum Corporation limited, NNPCL Mr Tombomieye Adokiye.

Chairman board of trustees ,Centre for Human rights and Anti Corruption crusade , CHURAC, Mr Cleric Alaowei and Augustine Ebi Okporu, Chairman,Niger Delta People’s Foundation (NDPF) in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta state also dismissed petitions by the group to the anti graft agencies, adding that the group should be prosecuted if they cannot defend their allegations.

The statement reads in part, : “We therefore urge the Commission to invite the faces behind the Niger Delta Youths and Stakeholders Congress to prove their innocuous petition. EFCC should not waste time to prosecute them if they cannot prove their allegations. It’s trite that supplying false information to security agencies is an offence in itself. We expect the anti graft agency to take action immediately in this regard. This will serve as a deterrence to other mischievous whistleblowers.

“We warn enemies of progress to refrain from their nefarious activities. Nigeria belongs to all of us. We know the faces behind the uncouth and incendiary attacks on Mr. Adokiye. The man should be allowed to carry out his corporate responsibilities without let or hindrance. Even when the NNPCL management board is being dominated by a section of the Country against the provisions of Federal Character Act and the1999 Constitution to the resentment of the Niger Delta people, the region did not incite people to haul attack on the people who dominated the Board.

“Adokiye should be left alone to run the affairs of his office. The allegations levelled against him by that faceless group lacked all forms of merit. Only a myopic mind will buy into such incoherently pernicious lies. EFCC and all instruments of State powers should not close their eyes to people bringing mischievous petitions to them. Let the relevant laws be invoked on those mischievous elements bringing false information to them in order to tarnish the towering images of innocent Nigerians who are busy serving the nation in their various capacities.”