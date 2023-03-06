Group says Tinubu has capacity to better Nigeria, hails victory

By Ezra Ukanwa

The Asiwaju Supporters’ Group in Osun has congratulated the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his landslide victory at the poll, held on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Tinubu, having polled the highest number of votes in the exercise, was declared winner of the election in the early hours of Wednesday.

The group, in a congratulatory message signed by Dr Adebowale Shadare and Prince Bunyamin Sijiwade Zakariyah, described Bola Tinubu as a leading political leader in Africa.

It further eulogized the President-elect as someone with requisite capacity and competence to change the fortunes of Nigeria in the same way he did in Lagos, adding that Nigerians and indeed Nigeria were lucky to have elected Tinubu as President.

The group, however, enjoined Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory and run an all-inclusive government like never before in Nigeria for the purpose of taking the country out of the present quagmire.

The message reads in part:” As one of the leading groups supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his presidential ambition, we heartily congratulate the Jagaban of Borgu on his landslide victory at the poll to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Indeed, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is one of the great leaders in Africa with enviable antecedents of democratic culture and leadership dynamics.

“We are so confident in his capacity and ability to take Nigeria to greater heights through pragmatic and dynamic administration of immense value.

“As we wish him well on this special assignment to reset the nation on the path of speedy development and socio-economic growth, we want to implore him to be meticulous in the way he constitutes his cabinet for him to choose the best hands for the country as usual.”