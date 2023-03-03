Group hails Tinubu’s victory, expresses confidence in holistic devt to tackle challenges

…assures working with Tinubu for greater achievement

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A nonprofit making organisation, West Africa Knowledge Economic Organisation, WAKEOrg, Friday, hailed victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s incoming president, and expressed confidence in holistic development across the country in a short time.

This was contained in a congratulatory message signed by the Secretary General, WAKEOrg, Joel Dappa, where they said Tinubu is set to “take up the responsibilities and challenges” besieging the country.

Dappa also said that his organisation is ready to work with the president-elect as there are grave issues the organisation can together with the mandate and manifesto the president-elect has to galvanize development of the country.

West Africa Knowledge Economic Organisation (WAKEOrg) is a comprehensive and integrated international platform, designed to strategically shape continental, regional and industry agenda.

The statement reads in part, “Please accept our warm congratulations on your victory and our very best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of your high office.

“WAKEOrg wishes you much success in your demanding office, good fortune and excellent health and to the whole of your family.

“We are committed to improving the state of West Africa’s economy, pioneering new economic frontiers aimed at repositioning Africa to maximize the opportunities available from the steadily increasing interest from the rest of the world—importantly, to play a strategic role in the evolving multipolar world.

“We are confident that under your leadership Nigeria will pursue effective ways to address the many challenges the country is facing.

“WAKEOrg hopes that your presidential commitment will continue to encourage our proud tradition of involvement in worthwhile knowledge based economic and Diplomatic causes in the subregion. At this time we are supporting initiatives on Food, Water, Energy & Cyber security across the subregion and sincerely hope you will support these initiatives together with your core campaign manifesto which primarily is on your record of a working and livable Lagos.

The group also added, “Working closely with your campaign staffers helped us understand and appreciate your level of commitment for excellence and please do not forget youth matters, the girl-child education and sanitation. It will be good to have a special desk chief with a special status in your office who will make those a priority.”