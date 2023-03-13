Group cautions against alleged Obaseki’s impeachment plots

By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – A group, Concerned Citizens of Edo has cautioned against planned impeachment of Governor Godwin Obaseki once a particular political party gets majority of the state house of assembly in the March 11 house of assembly election.



The group however lamented the present state of the legislative arm of government where 14 out of the 24-member house were not inaugurated for the past four years and called on the people to vote for the candidates of their choice.



Speaking at a press conference on behalf of the group that is made of various civil society groups and non governmental organizations, a former chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Comrade Solomon Idiogbe said plotting an impeachment for an election that was yet to be conducted was not in the interest of the state.



He said “There is no doubt there are mixed feelings about the current administration in Edo State as regards policies, programmes and its implementation processes. Most especially the controversies surrounding the inauguration of State House of Assembly members, where duly elected representatives of several constituencies were not inaugurated and till now do not represent their constituencies to perform their constitutional duties as expected.



“However, the next State House of Assembly Elections coming up this Saturday, 18th March, 2023 is an avenue to set the record straight and determine the peace and progress of Edo State.

“That this election is and should be about Edo people voting for those whose agenda is to come and make developmental laws toward a better and prosperous Edo State.



“That we condemn in strong terms those whose agenda is to come and pursue personal political vendetta of impeachment and the likes.”



According to him, “the issue of impeachment as being bandied around by some political leaders, actors and their supporters is irresponsible and could potentially lead to crisis even before the elections and will distort the existing peace in our dear State, and we all know that there can never be progress without peace.”



On his part, Abraham Oviawe said the state wants a house of assembly that would make laws for the good of the state and not impeachment.