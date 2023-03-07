Gov’ship poll: PSC seeks improved police performance

•Studying cases of presidential polls policing

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission, PSC, said yesterday it was studying cases of police conduct arising from the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections across the country.

This followed the submission of reports by the commission’s staff monitors deployed to the 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, said: “The commission is also demanding improved performance from Police Officers on election duties during this Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

“It is also expecting reports from the Management of the Nigeria Police Force on proven cases of misconduct for Commission’s consideration.

”The commission said police officers on election duties should restrict themselves to ensuring that voters are allowed to discharge their civic responsibility and that their votes are protected.

“It demands that the Police in collaboration with sister security Agencies must ensure the votes of Nigerians in this Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections count.

“The commission warns that the police must not encourage the subversion of the people’s will at the Polling and collating units and must not show any sign of partisanship whatsoever.”

Acting Chairman of the commission, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, had promised that better and improved performance from Police would attract reward from the commission and called on police officers on election duty this Saturday to go all out and make the nation proud.

Justice Ogunbiyi said the 2023 elections held great promise for a united and prosperous nation.

She prayed God to guide and protect the commission’s monitors, security agencies and voters during Saturday’s elections.