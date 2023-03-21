Gov’ship poll: Protesting women groups say Nasarawa election inconclusive

Women groups in Women groups in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other political parties, on Tuesday, protested against the declaration of APC’s candidate as the winner of the governorship election in Nasarawa State.

Mrs Stellar Oboshi, Women Leader of the PDP in the state, who led the groups that protested in Lafia, said it was a “peaceful protest to register our pleasure over the declaration of the governorship election result”.

According to her, PDP women groups and women from other political parties went to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to tell the Resident Commissioner to ensure justice and fairness by declaring the governorship election inconclusive.

She explained that the State House of Assembly election for Lafia South, particularly in the contending Gayam and Ciroma wards, was declared inconclusive.

“The governorship election was, strangely, collated and announced in the same wards.

“This is particularly puzzling to us because the governorship and State House of Assembly elections were conducted simultaneously, using the same Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS),

“They governorship election was announced while that of the State House of Assembly was not announced on that day. They even left it for up to two days before they declared it inconclusive.

