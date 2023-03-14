Gov’ship election: Sanwo-Olu visits Bishop Oyedepo

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, revealed that he paid a visit to the bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, on Monday.
The governor, who shared a picture of both of them on his Instagram page wrote, “Yesterday, was indeed a memorable day as I met with a man after God’s own heart, a man who has dedicated his life to the service of God and mankind.
A highly respected man of God, whom I hold in high regard. Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) and presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State.”
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.