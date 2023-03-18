Gov Polls: I will accept election outcome – Bala Mohammed

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State says that he will accept the outcome of the governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

The governor stated this on Saturday in an interview with journalists shortly after casting his vote at Bakin Dutse Polling Unit 008, in the Yelwan Duguri, Alkaleri Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for improvement in the conduct of the polls, saying he was impressed with the exercise in his area.

“Whatever way it goes, definitely,” Mohammed said when asked if he would accept the outcome of the governorship poll where he seeks a second term in office.

“As a Muslim, I believe it is God that gives power. He takes power and gives it to anybody that he wishes. So I am ready to take the outcome of whatever that comes out of this election.”

The governor revealed that his administration has sensitised Bauchi people to be peaceful as the election is not a do-or-die affair.